Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCK man sentenced for sexually abusing girl he was babysitting

Generic image of a gavel.
Generic image of a gavel.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a girl he was trusted to babysit.

According to the Office of Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 62-year-old Bobby Joe Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The sentence comes after Brown was found guilty in May of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The county attorney’s office says Brown was a friend of the girl’s family and that they trusted him to babysit children.

However, court documents state the crime took place between December of 2018 and November of 2021. At that time, the girl was younger than 14.

Investigators were made aware of the crime in November of 2021. At that time, her parents reached out to police because the girl disclosed to them that Brown had sexually abused her.

“What happened to these children is a travesty,” the county attorney said. “It took strength and courage for these children to testify in court.”

“Without these children, we wouldn’t have received a conviction in this case,” Thompson continued. “It’s so important for parents to know those who care for their children, and it’s important to keep open lines of communication going between parents and their children.”

Brown’s mugshot is unavailable because the inmate roster at the county sheriff’s office is down for maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
A homeless shelter operator said she has witnessed a significant influx of homeless people in...
Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting

Latest News

Jeremy Thompson.
Authorities looking for missing Raytown man not seen since Tuesday
Generic.
RESOURCE: Find a cooling center in your area
Central Park in Zona Rosa's "Coffee Club" will offer free children's performances every...
Northland’s Zona Rosa offering free coffee, kids’ activities every Thursday
The Kansas City Zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30.
GloWild Lantern Festival returns to KC Zoo this fall