KC Crime Stoppers: Frank R. Vaughn

Frank R. Vaughn is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri warrant for a sex offender violation.
Frank R. Vaughn is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri warrant for a sex offender violation.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Frank R. Vaughn, 61, is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Vaughn’s last known address was in Liberty, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Bell is described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

