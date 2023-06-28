Aging & Style
Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

