Here’s some advice if you’re going to see the Chiefs in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 5, in Frankfurt, Germany.

The game sold out in just 15 minutes when tickets went on sale Tuesday, with 1.4 million people in the online queue according to Sports Illustrated.

Steve Holle is not surprised.

“A friend’s brother-in-law coached football in the minor American football league in Braunschweig,” Holle described. “I visited and he was treated like a rock star whenever we went out.”

Holle is the founder and managing partner of KC Bier Co. The Waldo brewery, Bierhalle and Biergarten serves German-style beer made locally with imported German malt and hops. He studied German in college in Hamburg. He visits Bavaria routinely for his business. His partner, Jürgen Hager, hails from Munich. Scarves for Bundesliga teams hang on the wall, and soccer season draws crowds of American and German-born Kansas Citians.

The NFL game in Munich last year also sold out in minutes. The head of NFL Germany told a German news outlet that Ticketmaster had 3 million people in the queue to buy tickets for that game. The NFL’s head of UK and Europe operations said that Germany has now surpassed the UK as the NFL’s largest overseas market.

No doubt some hometown Chiefs fans will be making the trip, too.

Holle had some advice for those who want to avoid sticking out as an obnoxious tourist. It had to do with the business he is in. Servers in Germany don’t get tipped as heavily as they do in the United States.

“They are working hard and they expect you to know what you want to order,” Holle said. “They don’t want you to ask a bunch of questions. You need to respect their time.”

His stomping grounds are in Munich, the land of Hefeweizen, but you’ll find Pilsner on the Bier Co. new menu too.

That’s the preferred beer in Frankfurt, where the game will be.

Holle suggests you try some on at an outdoor Biergarten if the November temperatures allow, but the brewery owner also has a penchant for wine and suggests you’d be missing out if you don’t try a Rhine wine.

“[Frankfurt] is just east of the Rhine and some of the great wine growing region. And, there’s great cruises you can take up and down the Rhine,” he remarked.

The German Riesling you may know from the grocery store can be cloyingly sweet, but he said that’s not the case in Germany.

“They don’t have to be sweet. I think Riesling is bright, sparkling [and] refreshing,” he said. “If you are an American and you’ve been drinking some cheap German white [wine], you should check out the really good Rieslings. I think you’ll find them delightful.”

He’s excited to think about American football fans being introduced to Germany just as Germans have been introduced to American football.

“Be polite, respectful, and I think you’ll be warmly embraced by the German people,” Holle said. “I love going there.”

