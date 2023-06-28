Heat advisory issued through Friday, Independence opens cooling centers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - As the heat hits the KC Metro and temperatures near triple digits, the City of Independence is opening up its cooling center.

The cooling center will be open Wednesday through Friday at Roger T. Sermon Community Center. Below are the hours of operation:

- Wednesday, June 28: Noon to 7 p.m.

- Thursday, June 29: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

- Friday, June 30: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doctors warn of heat risks when you are outside, and said to avoid outdoor strenuous activity if possible. Drinking water and finding shade are ways to avoid heat risk, but if you do experience a heat-related illness, experts say to call 911 immediately. Below are the symptoms of heat stroke:

- High body temperature

- Hot, red, and dry skin

- Fast heart rate

- Headache, dizziness, and nausea

- Confusion

- Passing Out

Doctors recommend getting the person under a shaded area and trying to cool them off until first responders arrive.

A heat advisory has been issued from Wednesday, June 28 through Friday, June 30.

