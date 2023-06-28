Hallmark opens 850,000-square-foot distribution center in Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hallmark is expanding to Liberty as it a new distribution center opened its doors Wednesday.

The new, 850,000-square-foot distribution center will increase the abilities and space for shipping off its products across the country and the world. The Liberty II building will be the distribution hub for Hallmark Ornaments, Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments, Christmas boxed cards, and gift wrap.

The 113-year-old Kansas City-based company opens the new facility on the outskirts of Liberty less than a mile from the current distribution center and location.

The new facility brings multiple smaller outlying distribution facilities under a two-roof, co-located operation creating a more optimized and efficient distribution network along with continuing the company’s commitment to sustainability.

The opening was celebrated on Wednesday with company President Smith Holland and Vice President of Logistics Lora Rhodus.

“The opening of our new Liberty II facility is an incredible milestone and growth lever for Hallmark,” said Holland. “We now have a centralized distribution hub here in Liberty, MO. The efficiencies this unlocks will enable Hallmark to better, and more quickly, serve our customers and consumers, as well as create more capacity for growth and innovation in the future.”

Rhodus further elaborated how it will be better or the environment and have better efficiency.

“Centralizing our distribution operations is not only good for Hallmark and our customers, but it’s also good for the community of Liberty, and it’s good for the planet. Liberty II will create more jobs in this community for years to come,” said Rhodus. “In addition, we can combine shipments that we couldn’t have with a more segmented distribution network. We’ll be shipping less cartons; using less transportation; lowering our emissions. It’s a win all around.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.