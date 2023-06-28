GloWild Lantern Festival returns to KC Zoo this fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the second consecutive year, guests at the Kansas City Zoo will be able to walk the grounds in an “immersive nighttime experience.”

The zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30.

It “will take guests ‘Around the World’ by featuring massive steel and silk works of art that include global landmarks as well as animals and botanicals of the seven continents,” a release stated. “The event will be even bigger than last year with lanterns up to 50 feet tall!”

Lanterns will be spread along a one-mile route through the zoo, and guests will see more than 74 tons of steel and 940,000 feet of silk handcrafted by 151 artisans.

Friends of the Zoo members can purchase individual tickets to use on any day for $19, and the general public will be able to purchase a family 4-pack for $69.

The event requires a separate ticket from daily Zoo admission. The remaining tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 11.

The Kansas City Zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30. (Kansas City Zoo)

The Kansas City Zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30. (Kansas City Zoo)

The Kansas City Zoo announced its GloWild Lantern Festival will be open from Sept. 29 to Dec. 30. (Kansas City Zoo)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.