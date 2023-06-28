Aging & Style
FORECAST: Oppressive heat to continue

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The intense heat has arrived. Most of us made it to the 90s this afternoon, with heat indices closer to 100 degrees. Heat Advisories are in place and will remain in place through Friday at 7 p.m., so expect the intense temperatures to linger for a few more days. You will even notice Wednesday night does not offer much relief. Most of us will only fall into the mid-70s to near 80 degrees for lows. The high humidity and temperatures in the mid-90s again Thursday will allow for feels-like temperatures to bump close to or slightly over the century mark again. With all this humidity and a small boundary to our north, a random shower or storm could fire up on Thursday and Thursday night. If that happens, a cell or two could be on the strong to severe side. I do expect most of us to stay dry, and that slim storm chance is mostly to our north. There will be a slightly better chance for rain and storms Friday night into Saturday, as our next cold front slides through. That will bring us some relief, though. Expect highs in the 80s for the weekend. There are a few isolated storm chances during the week next week. Temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will be on the table

