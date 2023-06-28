FORECAST: Heat advisory Wednesday with rain relief due to roll in late Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Original extremely warm air continues to lift out of central Mexico into the south-central plains. This heat does expand into our area which allows temperatures to soar to the middle and upper 90s this afternoon. At the same time, moisture content continues to funnel in from the south increasing humidity. This will allow the heat index to range between 102 and 105°. This is to be considered dangerous heat. A heat advisory is in place today and will actually expand through Thursday and end on Friday night at 7.

Afternoon temperatures for the next three days will range between 95° and 100° with heat indices ranging between 103° and 108°. Please look for the signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Any workers that may have jobs outdoors today such as construction, workers or gardeners should take extreme caution. Limit strenuous activities and take plenty of breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas. Drinking water and staying hydrated is also extremely important through the next few days.

Relief comes by Friday night as a new storm system enters in on the back of a stationary front that stretches across the central plains into the Tennessee River Valley. Scattered showers and storms are expected with a marginal risk for severe storm activity Friday night into Saturday morning. The most concerning of the severe weather will be damaging wind and the potential for hail. Tornado development still remains low, but please have a plan in place if you hear the sirens. Temperatures will drop with the passage of the storm back to seasonal within the middle and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. A slightly drier pattern will move into the holiday week next week but temperatures will rebound back to the lower 90s. A slight chance for scattered showers and storms still exist on the Fourth of July, but more likely to concentrate on wet weather event for Wednesday into the end of next week.

