FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night

Ready or not, here it comes. A strong summer surge is back for Wednesday. Before we get there, enjoy a relatively pleasant evening with lower humidity and comfortable conditions. Overnight lows will be a bit warmer, only falling to about 70 degrees as we are out the door Wednesday morning. There is a slim shot at a shower or two overnight and into the early part of the day, but they would not amount to much. The main headline is the heat. Afternoon highs will jump into the mid-90s and partnered with the heat will be intense humidity. We will have heat indices (feels-like temps) over 100 for many of us. This has prompted Heat Advisories starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through 7 p.m. Friday. On top of that, our air quality will be reduced thanks to high ozone levels. Our next cold front will push through Friday night and Saturday morning, resetting our temperatures to the 80s for the weekend. The front also brings us a slightly higher rain/storm chance. Those details still need to be ironed out a bit, as we are many days away.

