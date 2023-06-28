Aging & Style
Dry weather impacts some Missouri fireworks displays, policies

Generic image of fireworks.
Generic image of fireworks.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At least two Missouri towns have had their fireworks displays or policies impacted by dry weather.

On Tuesday, Chillicothe voted to postpone the town’s fireworks display. It was originally going to take place on July 3.

Right now, it’s unknown when it will be rescheduled for. However, Chillicothe said it “WILL BE rescheduled at a later date when weather conditions permit.”

On top of that, personal use of fireworks is banned in Chillicothe.

Meanwhile, the town of Clinton took to social media on Tuesday and said they still plan to hold their fireworks display on July 2.

However, personal use of fireworks is banned in Clinton.

“Due to the persisting drought and extreme dry conditions, the discharge of fireworks by individuals will -NOT be permitted within the City of Clinton on the designated dates of June 30 – July 4,” the local fire department posted on Facebook.

“This was a difficult decision to make, but given the current and forecasted dry conditions, I have determined that the safety and wellbeing of our community is the number one priority,” the post continues. “If at some point, within the June 30 – July 4 timeframe, we receive a measurable soaking rainfall, these restrictions may be lifted.”

