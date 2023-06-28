Drought conditions in Kansas City region have winemakers worried

RAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The drought conditions the Kansas City region is facing are causing issues for those in the winemaking community.

“Missouri has some unique soils,” said Debbie Van Till, the co-owner of Van Till Family Farm Winery in Ray County.

She said the soil creates unique wine flavors and profiles special to the region. With that unique Missouri soil comes the region’s tricky weather, however.

“Due to the cold that we did have, we lost these during the winter,” Debbie said, showing KCTV5 the grape vines. “So, we replanted and this is the growth since we replanted in May.”

While the colder season caused issues for Debbie, other winemakers are facing even more challenges.

Wine experts say the combination of below freezing temperatures last winter and the current drought conditions in the summer could impact the grapes’ growth.

“Any time we experience any adverse climate conditions,” said Jason Van Till, the general manager of Van Till Family Farm Winery. “Whether that’s too much rain (which can cause rot and mold) or not enough water (so the grapes don’t have enough water to produce), they are in crisis and won’t put off a lot of fruit.”

There may be less wines featuring local grapes and some wineries may have to resort to purchasing grapes from out of state.

That’s something the Van Tills hate to hear their fellow friends in the wine community dealing with.

“We do call each other,” Debbie said. “We meet each other on a regular basis, have dinner. We help each other and talk about the problems.”

“I know Missouri’s consumers and the people that love Missouri wines have their favorite wineries and will continue to support them through thick and thin,” Jason said. “But, it is a tough one when you don’t have product to sell.”

The Van Tills said their operation is too small to sell their Missouri grapes to other wineries. However, they said there are many larger vineyards that do sell, to try and help their fellow Missouri winemakers.

