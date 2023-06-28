Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball prize.(Iowa Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she realized they’d won big when she used the Iowa Lottery mobile app over the weekend to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse.

She was in complete shock when the results of one of her tickets showed they were suddenly millionaires.

Iowa’s newest Powerball winner says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the family’s home they are building.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Gordy lived in the Agency area back in April 2001 when the community was heavily damaged by a tornado and their home was destroyed in the storm.

Gordy said their new house project has been on a few holds over the years, but the money will help speed up construction.

The Gordy family said they will now also look for some upgrades for their new home such as a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
3 killed in Sunday mass shooting identified, another victim reported wounded
22-year -old Carly Rudolph was charged with second-degree manslaughter after a motorcyclist was...
Blue Springs woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash, victim identified
According to court documents filed today, 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene was at the shooting...
Kansas City man charged in connection with Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

Concerned taxpayers were attending the last free Jackson County property tax appeal workshop...
Final Jackson County property tax appeal workshop to be held Tuesday night
The Board of Police Commissioners authorized Kansas City police to call for an emergency...
Changes to KC’s 911 system to be discussed at emergency meeting
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
Deadly heat wave spreading, impacting millions across several states