Authorities looking for missing Raytown man not seen since Tuesday

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are looking for a missing and endangered man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday evening.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Jeremy Thompson was last seen that day around 5 p.m.. He was leaving the 1500 block of Hidden Lake Drive in Raytown, but he hasn’t returned.

He is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and who weighs 274 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing glasses, a camouflage shirt with long sleeves, and camouflage pants.

MSHP said that Thompson lives with “multiple mental health issues” that require medication, which he might not have with him.

If see him or know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or Raytown police at 816-737-6020.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.