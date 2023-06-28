Atchison woman arrested on drug distribution charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kasandra Oleva Marie Alexander, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of the distribution of opiates narcotics or stimulants, possession of opium, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Chrysler Sebring for a traffic infraction near 102nd Street and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, the officer found substances and items believed to be paraphernalia and fentanyl.

Alexander was booked into Jackson County Jail.

