Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Atchison woman arrested on drug distribution charges

Kasandra Oleva Marie Alexander, 22, was arrested by a Jackson County deputy Tuesday morning.
Kasandra Oleva Marie Alexander, 22, was arrested by a Jackson County deputy Tuesday morning.(KCTV5, Jackson County Jail)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kasandra Oleva Marie Alexander, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of the distribution of opiates narcotics or stimulants, possession of opium, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Chrysler Sebring for a traffic infraction near 102nd Street and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, the officer found substances and items believed to be paraphernalia and fentanyl.

Alexander was booked into Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
A homeless shelter operator said she has witnessed a significant influx of homeless people in...
Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Frank R. Vaughn is wanted on a Clay County, Missouri warrant for a sex offender violation.
KC Crime Stoppers: Frank R. Vaughn
Keeping yourself, your pets safe near fireworks
Keeping yourself, your pets safe near fireworks
Keeping yourself, your pets safe near fireworks
Heat advisory issued through Friday, Independence opens cooling centers
Heat advisory issued through Friday, Independence opens cooling centers