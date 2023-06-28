Arrowhead Stadium cracks down on “Taylor-gating” ahead of July concerts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Stadiums along the route of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” told thousands of ticketless fans, “You Need to Calm Down” after they created their own, unique concert experience.

Thousands of Swifties were unable to secure tickets to see Swift perform because of what many fans have dubbed “The Great War” between Ticketmaster and Swift, where the number of tickets for sale could not accommodate the exceptionally high demand.

In the aftermath, resale tickets now sell for up to thousands of dollars above face value. Tickets for the July 7 and 8 shows in Kansas City range anywhere from $1,005 to $18,430 per ticket. Notably, the pop star is set to release “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” on the first night of her stay in Kansas City, possibly hiking prices even higher.

But fans unable to obtain the coveted Eras Tour tickets are making up for it by listening to Swift from outside the stadium in a practice dubbed “Taylor-gating,” which only costs the price of a parking pass.

Last month, over 20,000 fans gathered outside of the Lincoln Financial Center in Philadelphia. Hundreds more gathered outside MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans line up hours before the concert begins to secure merchandise, celebrating Swift’s tour by exchanging handmade bracelets, drawing the number 13 on their hands, dressing up in themed outfits and anticipating each night’s surprise songs.

But listening to Swift perform outside of Arrowhead Stadium may prove to be a nightmare dressed like a daydream thanks to the facility’s rules prohibiting parking lot gatherings during events.

The Chiefs’ website states that ticketless concert-goers will not be allowed to remain outside of the stadium after Swift takes the stage, and officials reserve the right to confirm that guests have tickets at any time. So casually cruel in the name of being honest.

But the rules aren’t exclusive to Swifties — the stadium prohibits fans from remaining in the parking lot once a game or event has begun year round, only allowing tailgating before events begin.

Venues Swift has already visited, such as Soldier Field in Chicago, may have thought the ticketless Swifties would be trouble and implemented similar tailgating restrictions. But despite the alleged Bad Blood between the stadiums and ticketless fans, large crowds of fans showed up anyway.

It’s unclear how Arrowhead will enforce the restrictions, but the stadium’s message to fans is clear: don’t sneak in through the stadium’s gate during Swift’s two-night stay in Kansas City.

But that doesn’t mean fans won’t try, try, try.

