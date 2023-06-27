Tuesday marks final Jackson County property assessment appeals workshop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The nightmare continues for many homeowners in Jackson County, some telling KCTV5 the value of their home has gone up as much as 90%.

In a public hearing on June 26, several homeowners made their frustrations heard, some even breaking down in tears because they won’t be able to afford their homes.

Jackson County homeowner, Veretta Jackson said she’s just a “sitting duck” and many are just waiting for their fate.

“It breaks my heart,” Jackson said. “I saw a lot of senior citizens with canes, their walkers here because they’re so afraid of losing their homes.”

Jackson isn’t the only property owner who has issues with the assessment process. A lawsuit has now been filed, questioning the validity of the assessments.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney and developer Ken McClain on behalf of Trevor and Amanda Tilton of Odessa and two businesses.

The lawsuit is critical of the methodology used by Jackson County to reach new values. It argues the newly built assessment system fails to include sufficient information and lacks physical inspections. You can find the documents of the lawsuit here.

The final free property tax appeal workshop is June 27 at 28EventSpace, starting at 5:30. Previous workshops have brought over 1,000 homeowners.

The last day to file a formal appeal is July 10. Whether you file online or in person, experts recommend you bring or attach the following:

• Real estate comps

• Photos of anything that’s out of date or in disrepair, which could lower your home’s value relative to neighbors

• An appraisal if the comps lead you to believe you would save more than what an appraisal will cost.

