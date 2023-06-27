Aging & Style
Timothy Norton enters guilty plea in death of Cassidy Rainwater in Dallas County

Timothy Norton, 56, of Lebanon, Mo. faces a charge of first-degree kidnapping.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Timothy Norton, one of two men accused of Cassidy Rainwater’s death in Dallas County, entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Timothy Norton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Rainwater’s death in the summer of 2021. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

A judge sentenced co-defendant James Phelps to life in prison without the possibility of probation and parole after he entered an Alford plea earlier in 2023. Phelps faced similar charges in the case.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County, saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

