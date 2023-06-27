Tax appeal workshop location changed for Tuesday due to ‘overwhelming response’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As numerous Jackson County homeowners remain shocked by the large increases in their assessments, some question if they’ll be able to keep their homes.

There has been a 30% average increase in the county, and the Assessor’s Office argues that homeowners are seeing large increases because Jackson County real estate has not been assessed with Fair Market Valuations (FMV) for a long time and building costs have increased.

Two workshops to help taxpayers file an appeal have garnered such a response that a larger venue will host the third scheduled workshop Tuesday evening.

Initially set for 28EventSpace, the workshop will now take place at the Robert J Mohart Center, the site of the second workshop on June 24. The Mohart Center is at 3200 Wayne Avenue, near the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Paseo.

It will also now take place at 6 p.m.

Organizers said the workshop will offer the following:

We will have attorneys discuss and explain the process & answer questions

Also, an appraiser, mortgage lender, insurance agent, real estate agents, former BOE members and hearing officers - will share facts on the impact of the assessment and their tips for a successful appeal

Finally, real estate agents will sit down with the taxpayers and will pull comparable sales to help them determine the correct fair market value

