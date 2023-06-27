Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Warrensburg has seen its homeless population increase.

“There’s been an influx. We have several camps,” says Jacquie West, executive director of homeless shelter Refuge on Ming. “I’ve been to personally and there’s a lot.”

Outside of West’s homeless shelter reads the words “Never stop trying,” words she has tried to abide by as the city of Warrensburg is seeing a large increase in its homeless population.

“It increases every day,” said West.

She said a lot of the homeless population are those not originally from the city, but instead people being sent by bus to Warrensburg from all over.

“We have had people come in from Saint Joe, Springfield, Minnesota, Iowa, Oklahoma, Kansas,” she said. “It’s not just Kansas City.”

What West doesn’t understand is who is doing this and why.

“We’ve had clients who have shown up at the house and we go ‘oh, you’ve came from this area — how did you get here?’” she described. “‘Well I got on the bus.’ Who paid for that? I have no idea.”

Refuge on Ming can only bed 20 people, and the shelter is one of the very few year-round homeless resources in the city.

West said that with the increase, there are just not enough resources in the area, and West, who was once homeless, has had to turn people in need away.

“It’s not my favorite by any means because I don’t like to turn anybody away, but what can you do?” she said.

It’s a question she hopes she can find the answer to by working with the community.

She plans to hold a town hall-style meeting later this week with the community members, community leaders and homeless advocates to get answers about this issue, but also find ways they can be a resource to these people coming here.

“There’s 50 million stray cats and dogs in Warrensburg at any given time, our animal shelters are overrun and nobody is complaining about them,” said West. “But they do about the human beings that reside here trying to get a better life.”

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Trails Regional Library.

