Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Report: Free contraception may help curb unplanned pregnancies

FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered...
FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge, a study said.(outcast104 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Providing free birth control to uninsured women may help reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Economics, women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge.

Researchers also said many of these women were practicing more effective methods of preventing pregnancies.

The end result is that the chances of unplanned pregnancies could drop by around 30%.

The findings were based on roughly 1,600 uninsured women who were making visits to a Title X-funded health facility.

There has been a surge in contraception demand in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
3 killed in Sunday mass shooting identified, another victim reported wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
22-year -old Carly Rudolph was charged with second-degree manslaughter after a motorcyclist was...
Blue Springs woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash, victim identified
According to court documents filed today, 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene was at the shooting...
Kansas City man charged in connection with Sunday morning mass shooting
KCPD working to get charges filed for mass shooting Sunday morning
KCPD working to get charges filed for mass shooting Sunday morning

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Tuesday crash on I-70
Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Tuesday crash on I-70
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the...
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
A homeless shelter operator said she has witnessed a significant influx of homeless people in...
Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school