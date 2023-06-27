Prosecutor announces additional charges in Prospect Avenue deadly mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County prosecutor filed charges Monday against a Kansas City man in connection with Sunday’s shooting that left three dead and six others wounded.

When officers arrived at an area near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue on June 25, they found two men and one woman dead in a parking lot.

They were identified as 28-year-old Jasity Strong, 29-year-old Camden Brown and 22-year-old Nikko Manning.

Six people were taken to the hospital, and Keivon M. Greene was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. As of Monday, he remained in a hospital.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office stated she would announce additional criminal charges on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves will also be in attendance.

KCTV5 will provide a live stream of the news conference in this story.

