Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
3 killed in Sunday mass shooting identified, another victim reported wounded
22-year -old Carly Rudolph was charged with second-degree manslaughter after a motorcyclist was...
Blue Springs woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash, victim identified
According to court documents filed today, 26-year-old Kevion M. Greene was at the shooting...
Kansas City man charged in connection with Sunday morning mass shooting

Latest News

The Board of Police Commissioners authorized Kansas City police to call for an emergency...
Changes to KC’s 911 system to be discussed at emergency meeting
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed until fall for suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance
Starbucks adds three frozen drinks to its Refreshers menu.
Starbucks adds frozen refresher drinks to its menu
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten