Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Tuesday crash on I-70
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcycle driver is in critical condition this morning after a crash on I-70 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate-70 near S. Crysler Avenue.

The Independence Police Department said the crash occurred when a westbound motorcycle struck the rear of a westbound BMW.

The motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital. The BMW came to a controlled stop and no one in that car reported any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

