Mother of Jesus Abarca hopeful her son’s killer will be caught more than 3 years later

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas mother said after her 17-year-old son’s homicide, she became a mom to a son in heaven.

Jenna Stallard is still searching for answers and justice more than three years after someone killed Jesus Abarca in his senior year of high school. Her son was just about to graduate from J.C. Harmon High School when someone shot him near 12th Street and Metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

At that moment on May 18, 2020, the killer stole her son’s future and forever changed her life.

“He was a very active kid, very respectful and very kind,” Stallard said. “He would always check on all of his friends and me.”

Abarca never got to wear his high school graduation cap and gown to walk across the graduation stage. “He took trigonometry, engineering, psychology, and architecture in high school,” Stallard said. “He wanted to become a mechanical engineer.”

Abarca had big plans. His proud mom was helping him reach his goals.

“They didn’t just take from me. they took my son’s hopes and dreams,” Stallard said. “I’m never going to see my son walk across the stage. I’m not going to see him grow up and go to college, fall in love, get married and have children. I’ll never be a grandma. He was my only child.”

KCK police previously released surveillance video of a person they believed might have information about the homicide.

“The detectives are working really hard to solve my son’s case,” Stallard said.

She hopes the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will take another look at her son’s case and work with detectives to determine what needs to be done to solve it. “My son’s case is at a standstill,” Stallard said.

A table of memories of Jesus Abarca, shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, on May 18, 2020. (Abarca family)

She is leaning into her faith as she waits for answers. “Now we have to live the life sentence of it,” Stallard said. “I know my son is in heaven, but now I’m living this hell. We just want justice. I want those people to be held accountable.”

Family members are urging anyone with any information about this case to anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS. You may qualify for up to a $25,000 reward.

Crime Stoppers also offers up to a $2,000 reward for information about any felony crime.

