Moped driver hit from behind, critically injured

The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in critical condition after an early morning collision in KCMO.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an unidentified person driving a white Ford Mustang hit a silver/purple KTMMEX moped from behind. Both vehicles were driving southbound on Blue Ridge Cut-Off and the moped driver was thrown from the vehicle upon impact.

The moped was caught under the front-end of the Ford and dragged until the driver turned off Blue Ridge Cut-Off onto East 52nd Street. The moped dislodged, then the driver of the Ford returned to the scene of the collision briefly before driving away on Blue Ridge Cut-Off northbound.

A witness followed the Ford north on Blue Ridge Cut-Off until they reached west I-70, then the witness turned around to go back to the scene of the accident.

The Ford driver left the vehicle near East 42nd Street and Pittman Road then returned to the scene with family.

The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Neither of the drivers have been identified by KCPD at this time and it is unclear if charges have been filed against the driver of the Ford.

