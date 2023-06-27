Man found guilty of killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ian McCarthy, 45, could now face the death penalty after a jury found him guilty of shooting and killing Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael in August 2017.

A judge has not yet issued a sentence, but the state had filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty. McCarthy’s lawyers filed opposing notions.

During McCarthy’s trial, which began last week, jurors heard the 911 dispatch audio, testimony from the officers who found Michael critically injured and details from his autopsy report. The judge excused one juror from jury duty after social media posts about the trial were posted online.

McCarthy was found guilty of first degree murder. He was also charged with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, but the state chose not to proceed on those charges during the trial. The charges, however, are not dismissed.

Michael attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop near the Henry County Library in Clinton, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2017. Before he was shot to death, Michael described the SUV and license plate of the vehicle he pulled over, which belonged to McCarthy.

After McCarthy shot Michael, his SUV was found crashed into an embankment and abandoned. McCarthy’s cell phone, which forensic evidence and witness testimony confirmed belonged to him, was found near the totaled vehicle. Neighbors reported seeing a man run from the vehicle and surveillance footage from a convenience store confirmed McCarthy as the driver of the SUV.

When other officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to perform life-saving treatment and call for help, but Michael’s injuries — which included a gunshot wound to the chest, which an autopsy report confirmed ultimately caused his death — were too severe.

McCarthy was taken into custody after a tense manhunt that lasted nearly two days.

A large candlelight vigil and funeral procession were held by relatives and members of the Clinton community following Michael’s death.

