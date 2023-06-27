Man charged following fatal shooting in downtown KCMO on Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fatal gas station shooting that happened in downtown KCMO on Friday night.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Ryan R. Jackson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records state that officers and emergency crews went to the 500 block of E. 10th St. at 9:19 p.m. on June 24 after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene and was later identified as 25-year-old Cyree C. Cook.

Surveillance video from the area showed a man in a black tank top and white shorts was in the same parking lot as Cook. That man proceeded to pull an object out of his waistband and wrestle with Cook.

Cook fell to the ground and it appears that he was kicked by another man who was wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

As the two men were over Cook, a flash is seen. The man in the black tank top extended his arm out, as if he was firing a gun. Then, another apparent muzzle flash is seen.

As the injured victim is on the ground, everyone in the parking lot runs away.

A suspect description had been broadcast following the shooting and police tried to stop a man who matched that description at the bus stop at 12th and Grand. He tried to run away, but was taken into custody after he “ran out of his shoes.” That suspect was later identified as Jackson.

Tests of Jackson’s shoes and clothing came back positive for blood.

Police also found a handgun that Jackson had tossed over a fence during the pursuit.

Court records say that, for his part, Jackson told police that he “was never at a gas station” and that he was “under the influence of narcotics.”

