KU Health Systems receive $100 million from foundation, largest donation ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas Health System received the largest donation in its history this afternoon: $100 million from the Sutherland Foundation.

The donation is also the largest ever given by the Sutherland Foundation, an organization which allots a portion of its funding into hospitals and health care.

This afternoon’s donation will combine with $43 million in Congressionally-directed spending secured by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran earlier this year for a total of $143 million. The money will be used toward building a destination cancer facility.

The cancer center’s labs and researchers are currently spread across multiple campuses in the Kansas City metro and in Lawrence, Kansas. The new facility, which will be located on the 39th and Rainbow campus, hopes to create a central location for expanded cancer care and research by bringing physicians, scientists, researchers, clinical staff and patients under one roof.

Roy Jensen, the vice chancellor and director of the KU Cancer Center said consolidation of the cancer community could lead to new solutions.

“Our vision is for The University of Kansas Cancer Center to be a beacon of hope and a global destination for both those with cancer and for scientists and clinicians seeking to cure cancer,” Jensen said. “This building will be a hub that brings together leading-edge patient care and innovation as we seek to transform both cancer care and cancer research in our quest to cure cancer – together. Patients treated at NCI-designated cancer centers have a 25% greater chance of survival compared to other cancer centers because of the enhanced relationship between patient care and research. This building will advance our goals even further, serving as a catalyst for breakthroughs that will change cancer care on the national level.”

The new facility will give patients increased access to clinical trials and other experimental therapies developed in the same building. In addition, the entire patient experience – from nutrition and social work to pathology and imaging – will happen in one place. Researchers and physicians can also work in tandem with each other to develop new and personalized treatment options which will be quickly accessible to patients.

The new cancer center is set to break ground by the earliest in the fall of 2024 and will be built in phases.

“We do big things in Kansas City, due in large part to the generosity and vision of people like Charlie and Kent Sunderland, and the Sunderland Foundation,” Bob Page, president and CEO of The University of Kansas Health System, said. “The commitment of our community and elected officials like Senator Moran have placed The University of Kansas Health System and The University of Kansas Cancer Center at the center of Kansas City’s transformation. This new building is more than a building; it is about taking a bold step to say ‘we believe we can transform the way cancer research and care is provided in our region, across this country and around the globe.’ We not only will save more lives, we will change more lives and our community for the better.”

