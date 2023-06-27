Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County prosecutor filed charges Monday against a Kansas City man in connection with Sunday’s shooting that left three dead and six others wounded. That same suspect has been charged with murder.

When officers arrived at an area near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue on June 25, they found two men and one woman dead in a parking lot.

They were identified as 28-year-old Jasity Strong, 29-year-old Camden Brown and 22-year-old Nikko Manning.

Mass shooting update:

Murder charges and armed criminal action charges against Kevion Greene.

Prosecutor says he set off the chain of violence early Sunday morning.

He was recently released on bond before the shooting.

Previous charges: drugs and resisting arrest.

Six people were taken to the hospital, and Keivon M. Greene was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated Tuesday afternoon that her office has filed three second-degree murder charges against Greene for his role in setting off the chain of events.

As of Monday, he remained in a hospital.

Chief Graves.

People are too quick to anger and picking up a gun.

She says we need a community wide approach to solving violence in KC.

City is on pace for a record year of homicides.

City is on pace for a record year of homicides.

