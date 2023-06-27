Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County prosecutor filed charges Monday against a Kansas City man in connection with Sunday’s shooting that left three dead and six others wounded. That same suspect has been charged with murder.
When officers arrived at an area near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue on June 25, they found two men and one woman dead in a parking lot.
They were identified as 28-year-old Jasity Strong, 29-year-old Camden Brown and 22-year-old Nikko Manning.
Six people were taken to the hospital, and Keivon M. Greene was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated Tuesday afternoon that her office has filed three second-degree murder charges against Greene for his role in setting off the chain of events.
As of Monday, he remained in a hospital.
ALSO READ: Business owner at 57th & Prospect says violence started at nearby vacant lot
57th and Prospect Avenue mass shooting
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.