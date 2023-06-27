Aging & Style
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting

Keivon Greene was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, along with other felonies.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County prosecutor filed charges Monday against a Kansas City man in connection with Sunday’s shooting that left three dead and six others wounded. That same suspect has been charged with murder.

When officers arrived at an area near 57th Street and Prospect Avenue on June 25, they found two men and one woman dead in a parking lot.

They were identified as 28-year-old Jasity Strong, 29-year-old Camden Brown and 22-year-old Nikko Manning.

Six people were taken to the hospital, and Keivon M. Greene was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated Tuesday afternoon that her office has filed three second-degree murder charges against Greene for his role in setting off the chain of events.

As of Monday, he remained in a hospital.

