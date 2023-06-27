Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time for raising awareness about the staggering number of people who suffer from dementia worldwide.

In this week’s Aging & Style segment, Michael George introduces us to a family who is supporting one another after their mother was diagnosed.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Latest News

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a time for raising awareness about the...
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month
Aging & Style: Finding your 'season'
Aging & Style: Finding your ‘season’
Aging & Style: Finding your 'season'
Aging & Style: Finding your 'season'
Aging & Style: Amy Schumer pushes back on weight loss drug
Aging & Style: Amy Schumer pushes back on weight loss drug