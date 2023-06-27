Jackson County prosecutor expresses distress over AG’s court filing on KCPD cop convicted of manslaughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is characterizing a recent move by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as both unprecedented and distressing.

On Monday, Bailey filed his response to an appeal filed by former Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere seeking to overturn his manslaughter conviction. The attorney general represents the State of Missouri in appeals court cases. The county prosecutor represents the state in circuit court cases. When someone appeals a conviction, the state must reply and that’s what Bailey did on Monday. It’s what he argued that’s rare, if not unheard of. He argued that the evidence presented in DeValkenaere’s trial was insufficient for a conviction, in essence saying that the circuit court judge who convicted him was wrong.

“Keep in mind the attorney general is the highest law enforcement officer in the state,” Baker said when she found out. “I think what this attorney general is attempting to do with the brief that was filed momentarily with the Attorney General’s Office can only be explained this way: That he’s really attempting to expand his power to that of a judge. But, in this case, we already have a set of judges ready to hear this case. That’s the Western District Court of Appeals. They are the proper authority in this case.”

Baker saw it coming. That’s why she filed her own brief more than a week ago as a friend of the court. That alone is rare.

In it, she writes, “For the first time in memory, Amicus does not know whether the Attorney General will defend the judgement obtained by the State in the trial court.”

An appeals court judge would automatically consider the evidence presented at trial, so her brief wasn’t legally necessary.

“We felt it was important as advocates for the victims of crime to file a grievance supporting the conviction,” explained Assistant Jackson County Prosecutor Tim Dollar.

It’s been 19 months since a trial court judge convicted Eric DeValkenaere of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree and armed criminal action. DeValkenaere was a Kansas City Police detective when he shot and killed Cameron Lamb. He was sentenced to six years in prison but has been out on an appeals bond.

DeValkenaere said he fired on Lamb in December 2019 when he saw his arm raised as if about to shoot another officer, Troy Schwalm. A gun was found near Lamb. The judge’s conviction was based on whether they were “lawfully present” on the property where the shooting happened in the first place. They had seen a car speeding down the road with a truck chasing it. They were concerned it was more than just a traffic situation. The chasing had stopped before the two officers went to the home where they encountered Lamb. The judge argued that they had a “duty to retreat.”

The attorney general’s brief pointed to questions raised by the conviction, like when it’s okay for police to go on someone’s property and if doing so could make them criminally liable for manslaughter.

“These questions are critically important to effective law enforcement, as law enforcement officers need to know whether their actions in carrying out their duties will subject them to criminal liability,” Bailey wrote in the brief.

He argues that the judge’s interpretation of the law was wrong.

“DeValkenaere’s use of force was reasonable in light of Mr. Lamb’s use of deadly force against Schwalm, and the court erred as a matter of fact and law in determining that Schwalm and DeValkenaere were the initial aggressors,” Bailey wrote in the conclusion of the brief. “DeValkenaere also was not criminally negligent.”

Cameron Lamb’s father, Aqil Bey, calls the attorney general’s actions “a miscarriage of justice.”

“We don’t feel good about it,” said Bey. “We will let the legal system continue to run its course.”

The prosecutor’s office expects it will be months before the judge decides whether to uphold the conviction or reverse it.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.