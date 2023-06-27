Former Olathe NW coach sentenced to probation

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Olathe Northwest’s head wrestling coach has been charged and sentenced for one count of having unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Steven A. Mesa is found guilty of one count, the other two are waived as part of a plea deal, and avoids serving time in prison. He will serve 36 months’ worth of probation, will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years, loses his teaching license in any state, and must inform any organization when volunteering or coaching about his crimes.

The victim and their family were not in attendance Tuesday morning for the sentencing. Mesa’s family was there inside the Johnson County Courthouse and they did not share a comment following the decision.

The former head wrestling coach and physical education teacher pled guilty in April to unlawful sexual relations, a charge that stemmed from a relationship he had with a student. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, that “sexual relationship” with a student took place while 48-year-old Mesa was employed at the high school.

The age of consent is 16 years old in Kansas so Mesa did not get charged with statutory rape.

The contact between the two happened between July 1 and August 26 of the last school year.

READ MORE:

Olathe Northwest wrestling coach fired, then arrested

Former Olathe Northwest coach charged with having unlawful sexual relations with student

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.