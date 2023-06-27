FORECAST: Mostly sunny with highs near 90, small sprinkles possible early on, heavier storms overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure continues to transfer to the east as an area of low pressure develops and transitions out of the west from eastern Colorado. As we move through the day, a warm front will develop along the area of low pressure and lift into the central plains. With moisture continuing to funnel in from the south into the storm system, an opportunity for isolated shower and storm activity develops. Severe weather activity will remain either north within Nebraska or further south, near Central, Oklahoma, and Texarkana. The bulk of our storm activity, however, is still expected more overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Be alert to heavy downpours, and potentially some gusty winds. Hail development is also not out of the question with a few of these thunderstorms.

As we move into Wednesday and Thursday, a ridge of extremely warm air builds from the south into the central plains. Afternoon temperatures are expected in the middle 90s with upper 90s expected south of I-70. This puts half of our viewing area in the potential for a heat advisory on Wednesday. The heat index is expected to hover between 100° and 105°. This is why we will be issuing a weather alert for both Wednesday and Thursday as we anticipate temperatures to increase and peak Thursday afternoon within the upper 90s and lower triple digits. Heat indexes during Thursday afternoon are much more confident to be around 105° or above. Please make sure to prepare accordingly for this dangerous heat ahead.

Temperatures will drop back down near seasonal as a new storm system approaches Friday into Saturday. Scattered showers and thunderstorm activity are expected to develop with temperatures dropping back to the middle and upper 80s. By Saturday as we move into the beginning of our holiday week, models are hinting at scattered showers and storms clear through Wednesday. The confidence in these models is not great, but there’s plenty of time to gather more data and hone in on the wet weather threat. So stay tuned. For now, 20% chances for rainfall should be expected Monday through Wednesday.

