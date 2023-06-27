FORECAST: Intense heat to return by Wednesday

On Monday, the lower humidity made for another pleasant June afternoon with highs in the 80s. As the sun continues to set this evening, expect gorgeous conditions into the overnight. Most of us will dip to the lower 60s. It won’t be overly humid on Tuesday, but we will be a few degrees warmer. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s by the afternoon. There is a slim shot at a random shower or two during the day, but most will stay dry. We really crank up the heat on Wednesday. We should all climb into the 90s and, with high humidity, our heat indices will climb near or above the 100 degree mark. This high heat will stick with us through Friday before our next cold front comes through Friday night. With that front, there will be a slightly better chance for some showers and thunderstorms. We need the rain! Things will be slightly cooler for the weekend, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s on the table. The first look at the Fourth of July has us in the upper 80s.

