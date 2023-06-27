Final Jackson County property tax appeal workshop to be held Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Concerned taxpayers were attending the last free Jackson County property tax appeal workshop Tuesday night.

Organizers moved the event to a larger location at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose FOCUS Center. Previous workshops reached capacity. Tuesday’s workshop is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and last until approximately 8 p.m. Attendees can join the event virtually via Zoom.

Real estate agent Stacey Johnson-Cosby says it is important that anyone who wants to appeal their property tax assessment submit their appeal by July 10.

She said many homeowners are worried their new property tax assessment value will increase their taxes and mortgage payments so drastically that they will be forced to

“They worry they’re going to be forced from their homes because they won’t be able to afford the higher taxes and that is a reality. We have people who are coming to our events, and they are emotional,” Johnson-Cosby said. “Their family home is on the line. They are senior citizens. I have a homeless veteran that won’t have anywhere to go if his appeal is not successful. So, I say shame on the county for putting us in this situation.”

Attorneys, appraisers, mortgage lenders, and real estate agents are volunteering to help explain the appeal process and answer questions.

“The biggest thing that we are sharing with people is they must submit their request for an appeal by July 10th,” Johnson-Cosby said. “No exceptions, even if they’re not fully prepared with their evidence, they must reserve that opportunity.”

Volunteers for Tuesday’s workshop will also pull comparable sales to try to help determine the correct fair market value.

According to Johnson-Cosby, the county is assuming that everyone’s property is in average or above average condition. She said taxpayers should take photos and document their home’s true condition.

“Community members are saying, ‘What can we do? Who do we need to reach out to?’” Johnson-Cosby said. “We’re going to follow up with two of our elected officials, Jackson County legislator Sean Smith, and our Missouri State Representative Jeff Coleman. They have some legislation that we can support that would protect us.”

After Monday’s public hearing on the issue, KCTV5 News asked the director of the Jackson County’s Assessment Department about some of taxpayers’ concerns.

“People have to keep in mind this is a multi-year process I think we will be in a better place in 2025,” Director Gail McCann Beatty said. “It’s ever changing. The market doesn’t sit still. It changes daily in fact.”

Johnson-Cosby says more information about a July 15th call-to-action event will be released soon.

Organizers will try to rally support for legislative changes both at the state and county level for property tax assessments.

