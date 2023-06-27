Aging & Style
Excelsior Springs officer returns to work after being shot in line of duty

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After being shot in the line of duty, 21 doctors visits, five surgeries and 55 days of physical therapy, a young Excelsior Springs police officer is making his comeback.

He’s been talking about this day since the day he was shot almost nine months ago.

“I was in the back of the ambulance when I was shot, telling the paramedics, ‘I’ll be back. I’ll be back.’ And, sure enough,” Officer Andrew Stott said.

On Oct. 1, 2022, Officer Stott was making a traffic stop and ordered suspect Carl Carrel to show his hands.

Carrel shot Stott twice, striking his shoulder and left thumb.

Stott was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He said it has been a grueling recovery. His return was made possible by his brothers in blue and his focus on mental health.

“It’s something that’s always in the back of my mind, of every police officer’s mind: ‘Is today going to be my final day at work?’” Stott said. “It’s something I’ve grown over. I’ve gone to counseling for it. I’ve worked with a phenomenal counselor who has been great, and that’s what’s been helping me with doing traffic stops again.”

Excelsior Springs officer recovers after being shot, police chief speaks

Suspect in police shooting in Excelsior Springs dies

Excelsior Springs police officer expected to survive after being shot

