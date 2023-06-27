Current’s Debinha named to Brazil 2023 FIFA World Cup roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2023 FIFA World Cup is set to begin next month stretching across Australia and New Zealand, with a local name competing on the world stage.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has named Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha to its tournament roster, her second time on the roster.

Ready for the World’s Biggest Stage 🇧🇷

@Debinha7 has been named to the @SelecaoFeminina roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in AUS/NZ 👏

@FIFAWWC | #KCBABY pic.twitter.com/IRxQiHs0yo — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 27, 2023

She helped her home country to the knockout stage in 2019 and broke onto the world stage in August 2011 with Brazil’s senior team against Argentina. Just two months following, she scored her first international goal, a game-winning score against Costa Rica in the 2011 Pan American Games. Since then, she has 134 appearances in international competition. Only four players have more for the CBF and her 58 goals rank third on Brazil’s all-time list.

Debinha signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Current in January and leads the team in goals scored for the regular season and in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup. She scored her 40th career NWSL goal against the Washington Spirit on June 18, making her the first Brazilian player to reach that milestone.

Brazil will play in Group F along with France, Jamaica and Panama. They will open the tournament on July 24 against Panama at 6 a.m. CT, then face France on July 29 at 5 a.m. CT before closing out the group stage on August 2 against Jamaica at 5 a.m. CT.

