Current’s Debinha named to Brazil 2023 FIFA World Cup roster

Current midfielder Debinha to compete with Brazil on world stage
Brazil's Debinha celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Colombia during the women's...
Brazil's Debinha celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Colombia during the women's Copa America final soccer match in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)(Fernando Vergara | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2023 FIFA World Cup is set to begin next month stretching across Australia and New Zealand, with a local name competing on the world stage.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has named Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha to its tournament roster, her second time on the roster.

She helped her home country to the knockout stage in 2019 and broke onto the world stage in August 2011 with Brazil’s senior team against Argentina. Just two months following, she scored her first international goal, a game-winning score against Costa Rica in the 2011 Pan American Games. Since then, she has 134 appearances in international competition. Only four players have more for the CBF and her 58 goals rank third on Brazil’s all-time list.

Debinha signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Current in January and leads the team in goals scored for the regular season and in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup. She scored her 40th career NWSL goal against the Washington Spirit on June 18, making her the first Brazilian player to reach that milestone.

Brazil will play in Group F along with France, Jamaica and Panama. They will open the tournament on July 24 against Panama at 6 a.m. CT, then face France on July 29 at 5 a.m. CT before closing out the group stage on August 2 against Jamaica at 5 a.m. CT.

