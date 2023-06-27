Community honors late activist by working to fulfill a project left unfinished

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV5)– It was truly a party in the streets of KCK, as many came together for the annual 5k and block party at New Bethel Church.

From local vendors, churches, community leaders, law enforcement, health experts, you name it, they were there. “There is a wide variety of people here that represent Wyandotte County because really we are one-third of everything,” says Pastor Adrion Roberson of KC United.

Outside of that, this year’s event had an evening deeper purpose. “Broderick for years just gave and gave and finally he just gave out,” says Roberson.

In December, beloved Wyandotte County activist Broderick Crawford passed away at the age of 61 after battling health complications. “We miss him, his presence is deeply missed, everybody here knows him. I’ve been talking to people all day, we miss his voice,” says Event Organizer Matt Kleinmann.

Crawford was known in Wyandotte County for using that voice to always look out for his community.

Whether it was advocating for health equity in the county or just trying to make KCK a better community, Crawford was in the middle of it all.

“Nobody is going to be able to take his place however things like this and other things that are going on, we decided that as long as we are here we are not going to let anyone forget Broderick Crawford,” says Roberson.

Part of that mission to keep his legacy going begins on the basketball court across from the church. A court that Crawford had his heart set on—up until his death.

“He and I were working to renovate a basketball court in Northeast KCK just across the street from the New Bethel Church. We’ve been working on renovating it for a couple of years, COVID sidelined it for a bit but the community wants to see something done here,” says Kleinmann.

So would Crawford, which is why a basketball showcase was held on the court during the event.

Community leaders have also submitted this basketball court renovation project for a national competition called “Every Court has a Story.” The hope is that it will be selected to be renovated, fulfilling Crawford’s mission and keeping his legacy alive.

“A lot of people know Broderick and know of Broderick but to have something that is literally alive, fresh and clean, it’s desperately needed for this part of the Northeast area of Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County so, that’s why this effort has to happen,” says Roberson.

You can help get this basketball court renovated by going to the “Every Court has a Story” website and voting for the KCK park.

https://everycourt.local-hoops.com

