Business owner at 57th & Prospect says violence started at nearby vacant lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owner of a business at 57th and Prospect said a late-night party at his auto shop was not to blame for a violent incident on Sunday morning.

Following the shooting, police and community leaders characterized the gathering as an after-hours club. Nate Gadson, who owns Perfect Touch Auto Shop, said that characterization isn’t accurate.

He said he regularly hosts events such as birthday parties for relatives and close friends. Gadson was hesitant to speak to reporters on Monday afternoon, but said he wanted to set the record straight.

“I’m tired of being slapped around and made to be the bad guy,” he said.

Gadson said the party on Saturday night was for an invitation-only birthday party. He said that he keeps the crowds at his events small and that his guests typically do not cause trouble.

He said the vacant lot across the street from his auto shop is another matter. He said that strangers often park in the lot to drink and party, sometimes causing trouble with the people at his own business as they were leaving. He said two of the people who died were his relatives. He described them as being caught in the crossfire of another dispute.

“Those were my cousins who was killed. It’s not like these were random people,” he said. “These were my people. They were supposed to be here celebrating their born days and instead it’s their death days. It’s not fair.”

Some neighbors in the area said they had been concerned about the late-night activities in the area, but could not pinpoint which parties were a problem.

One man, who wished to stay anonymous, said: “There’s too many people. That place is too small. You could tell that something was about to happen around there.”

Gadson insisted that his business was not to blame for the shooting, pointing out that he can only enforce happenings on his own property.

“This happened off our property, on a lot that didn’t belong to us on Prospect,” he said. “That don’t belong to us.”

Gadson also hosted a balloon release for families of the victims on Monday evening.

A balloon release is about to start for the victims of Sunday’s shooting at 57th and Prospect. pic.twitter.com/TISABPGFdO — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) June 26, 2023

