Amber Alert issued for 2 children taken from St. Louis suburb

BERKELEY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from the St. Louis, Missouri, area who were taken by an unknown woman.

The authorities are now looking for an 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

A description of the woman who took them is unavailable.

Call 911 if you see them or know where they might be. Their pictures are in the tweet below from MSHP.

