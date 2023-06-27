Aging & Style
Amber Alert issued for 2 children taken from St. Louis suburb

Generic Amber Alert Logo.(KWCH 12)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from the St. Louis, Missouri, area who were taken by an unknown woman.

The authorities are now looking for an 11-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.

A description of the woman who took them is unavailable.

Call 911 if you see them or know where they might be. Their pictures are in the tweet below from MSHP.

Check out our St. Louis sister station, KMOV, for additional details.

