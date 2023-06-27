Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Latest News

After being shot in the line of duty, 21 doctors visits, five surgeries and 55 days of physical...
Excelsior Springs officer returns to work after being shot in line of duty
“They came across a gift certificate that was given to them. The certificate said that the room...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received wedding
Ending stigma on Prospect kctv5
Charges filed following mass shooting near 57th and Prospect Avenue
The owner of a business at 57th and Prospect said a late-night party at his auto shop was not...
Business owner at 57th & Prospect says violence started at nearby vacant lot
“They came across a gift certificate that was given to them. The certificate said that the room...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received wedding