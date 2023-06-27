Aging & Style
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received wedding

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it Sunday, 40 years after they tied the knot!

It started when Tim and Melinda O’Brien of Overland Park reached out to Marriott in early April.

“They said that they had been going through their wedding memorabilia from 40 years ago,” said Derek McCann, Marriott’s Managing Director. “They came across a gift certificate that was given to them. The certificate said that the room rate they were given 40 years ago would be honored any night for the same $38/night rate they’d been given. They reached out and asked if there was any way that we could honor the certificate.”

McCann said he was stunned at first, pointing out how unlikely it is to have someone redeem a gift 40 years later.

“We marinated on it for a day or so and then thought, ‘Why not? What can possibly go wrong?’” McCann said. “It just felt good to do that for them on their 40th anniversary.”

The Marriott team went out of their way to to make it a special night for the couple, decorating the room and bringing in champagne and other romantic items.

“When they initially experienced the room, it was the wow factor,” McCann recalled. “We didn’t just check them in a room and make it a normal hotel experience. We really went above and beyond for them on their 40th anniversary.

The couple spent Sunday night at the downtown Marriott hotel before taking a trip out of town.

