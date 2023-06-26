Tickets for Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany go on sale Tuesday

Aging & Style
Chiefs vs. Dolphins tickets for Germany to go on sale Tuesday
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans looking to make the trip to Germany to see Patrick Mahomes and his crew take on the Miami Dolphins in November can purchase tickets this Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to be played in Frankfurt at Waldstadion, or Deutsche Bank Park, as one of the five international NFL games to be played this upcoming season.

In order to purchase tickets for Nov. 5, 2023, fans must have registered for tickets in advance and were emailed purchasing details Monday. Registering for tickets will give fans access to sales, but does not guarantee tickets are received. Tickets for NFL Frankfurt Games at Frankfurt Stadium will go on sale Tuesday at noon locally and will range from € 75 to € 225 which converts to $81.79 to $245.39.

Children under 16 years of age run € 52.50 or € 37.50 and must be purchased with the adult tickets purchased alongside them in the same category. Children under 18 months can attend free of charge and sit on their guardian’s lap with a ticket collected at the ticket office on the day of the game. The maximum number of tickets available to purchase has been capped at four.

Etickets purchased will be available via your Ticketmaster account about a week away from the big game.

READ MORE: What to know if you want to see the Chiefs play in Germany

It will be the first Chiefs game in Europe since Kansas City defeated the Detroit Lions, 45-10 on Nov. 1, 2015. In 2019, the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17 in Mexico City a year after a game with the Los Angeles Rams was moved back to the U.S. due to poor field conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

