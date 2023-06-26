Three shot to death in Sunday mass shooting identified, another victim reported wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police identified the two men and one woman who died following a shooting Sunday morning near 57th and Prospect Avenue.

Jasity J. Strong, who turned 28 on Sunday, Camden M. Brown, 29, and Nikko A. Manning, who turned 22 on June 22, all died from their injuries.

Police had initially reported five others were injured in the shooting, but an additional shooting victim was confirmed Monday morning, bringing the total number of people shot in the tragedy to nine.

Officers said one person of interest is in custody and they are working to present a case to prosecutors so charges can be filed at this time of the investigation, which is still underway.

Police had arrived on the scene about 4:30 a.m. to find three people unresponsive in a parking lot and on the street just south of the intersection. They were declared dead at the scene.

KCPD said the person of interest was arrested nearly nine miles south of the scene near Martha Truman Road and I-70 in Grandview at around 5 p.m.

Kenny Manning, the father of one of the victims, spoke with our crew Sunday morning about his loss, that the community needs to do better, and needs to do something to stop this from happening.

“To my understanding, it was a mass shooting. People just shooting in all types of directions. I don’t think they had any particular target, but it’s just another senseless killing. My son wasn’t the intended target. He just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said.

Community members were seen leaving notes in chalk for the victims and bringing balloons to the scene to honor three people who lost their lives to gun violence.

“Nobody is doing anything. It’s a consistent thing. It’s happening every weekend. Eventually, we are going to have to bury half of Kansas City,” said one community member part of the group gathering near the auto mechanic shop at 57th and Prospect.

The community and Mayor Quinton Lucas ask for the violence to stop as some of the victims were celebrating a birthday this weekend.

A sign reads “Members only. Private event” near the scene as the night turned into an after-hours party. Lucas said any business that has after-hours parties without a permit should be stopped.

“We have rules for a reason. We try to make sure people have security for a reason,” said Lucas. “We make sure they get a license and the consent of their neighbors for a reason. That reason is this – that we should do everything to prevent every homicide in the city.”

The city is on a record pace for homicides this year.

“What I will not do until the day that I am done being mayor of Kansas City, what I’ll never do is say that’s just the way it is. That’s just the Prospect that’s been around since I was a kid because every life deserves more than that,” said Lucas.

