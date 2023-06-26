Prairie Village holding town hall to discuss recent trans legislation

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Prairie Village Diversity Committee will meet at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse just days before sweeping changes on transgender rights go into effect in Kansas City. According to event organizers, the town hall will allow the community to learn more about the new laws and their impacts on the trans community.

In May 2023, Republican legislators made a sweeping decision, preventing transgender people from using restrooms, locker rooms, and single-gender facilities. The decision would override the governor’s veto of the measure. It is not yet clear how the law will be enforced. The law goes into effect July 1, 2023.

The most recent push has been made by Kansas Attorney General, Kris Kobach, aiming to block transgender people from being able to change their birth certificates. He will hold a press conference on June 26 to discuss the change. Back in 2019, lawmakers enforced the requirement, allowing transgender people to change their birth certificates. This move came after a federal lawsuit from four transgender people in Kansas. The meeting in Prairie View starts at 6 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse. You can follow this link to register.

