Police identify 16-year-old killed in KCK shooting Friday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As investigators continued to search for answers Monday afternoon, police identified a teenager killed in a Friday afternoon shooting.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated officers were called to the 3100 block of West Barker Circle about 2:40 p.m. when they found someone shot to death inside a home.

Police stated the shooting victim was 16-year-old JaMarcus Lane Jr.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.