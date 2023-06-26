Aging & Style
Police identify 16-year-old killed in KCK shooting Friday

File - Police identified a 16-year-old killed in Kansas City, Kansas.
File - Police identified a 16-year-old killed in Kansas City, Kansas.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As investigators continued to search for answers Monday afternoon, police identified a teenager killed in a Friday afternoon shooting.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department stated officers were called to the 3100 block of West Barker Circle about 2:40 p.m. when they found someone shot to death inside a home.

Police stated the shooting victim was 16-year-old JaMarcus Lane Jr.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

