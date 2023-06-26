Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

“Pine for a pint:” donate blood and receive a free pineapple

Kansas residents who donate blood on National Pineapple Day tomorrow will receive a free...
Kansas residents who donate blood on National Pineapple Day tomorrow will receive a free pineapple from Dole.(Vince Little / US Army)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dole Food Company, well-known fruit producers and manufactures, is celebrating National Pineapple Day on June 27 by incentivizing Kansas residents to donate blood. The program, dubbed “pine for a pint,” aims to support local healthcare workers and increase blood donations.

Dole, who is partnering with the American Red Cross, will give everyone who donates blood a free pineapple “as a symbol of hospitality, friendship and compassion,” according to the press release.

Donations will be collected tomorrow at the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Latest News

Over one million Kansans live in areas without access to high-speed, reliable Internet. Nearly...
Kansas receives almost $452 million grant to provide reliable Internet statewide
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Three shot to death in Sunday mass shooting identified, another victim reported wounded
A $10.4 million grant from the Biden-Harris administration aims to increase the number of...
Kansas City receives over $10 million grant to build zero-emission, American buses
Phillips competed in the men’s squat, men’s deadlift, men’s bench press and men’s all-around...
Charlie Phillips returning from Special Olympics World Games with four medals