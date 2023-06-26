“Pine for a pint:” donate blood and receive a free pineapple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dole Food Company, well-known fruit producers and manufactures, is celebrating National Pineapple Day on June 27 by incentivizing Kansas residents to donate blood. The program, dubbed “pine for a pint,” aims to support local healthcare workers and increase blood donations.

Dole, who is partnering with the American Red Cross, will give everyone who donates blood a free pineapple “as a symbol of hospitality, friendship and compassion,” according to the press release.

Donations will be collected tomorrow at the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

