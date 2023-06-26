Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri announces 2023-24 men’s basketball opponents

Tigers opponent slate set
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an...
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 83-74. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Southeastern Conference announced whom the Tigers will face on the hardwood in 2023-2024 conference play.

With nine at home and on the road, the Tigers will see Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M in both settings.

They are also slated to host Auburn, Mississippi State, Georgia and Tennessee, and will travel to Alabama, Kentucky, LSU and Vanderbilt.

SEC play begins Jan. 6, 2024, and will run through March 9 with times and television assignments to be released at a later date.

The 2022-23 campaign was the most successful season since joining the SEC in 2012 and with head coach Dennis Gates at the helm of the Tigers. Placing fourth in the regular season and advancing to the SEC Semifinals for the first time in program history, they topped off their NCAA Tournament bid with their first NCAA tournament victory in 13 seasons and most victories in 11 seasons at 25.

To purchase season tickets for the upcoming men’s basketball season follow here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Latest News

Source: NBA
NBA releases Summer League schedule: How to watch local products
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) dunks the ball over Utah State defenders during the second half...
Clippers select Missouri's Kobe Brown with final first round pick
Four local college products should expect to hear their name called at some point during...
Where local college products are projected in the 2023 NBA Draft
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) shoots against the Miami Heat during the first half of...
Christian Braun in the NBA Finals