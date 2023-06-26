Leave it to the pros: everywhere you can enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking to leave the pyrotechnic legwork up to your city officials, you’ve come to the right place. See below for a list of Fourth of July events and fireworks displays organized by city. More information on each event is available through the links provided. Have a fun and safe Fourth!

Belton, MO

Blue Springs, MO

Red, White, and Blue Springs - Saturday, July 1. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Gladstone, MO

Independence, MO

Independence Day Celebration- Saturday, July 1. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Kansas City, MO

Kearney, MO

Kearney Fireworks Celebration- Monday, July 3. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Lee’s Summit, MO

Legacy Blast- Monday, July 3. Legacy Park gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Liberty, MO

Liberty Fest- Monday, July 3. Event opens at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Olathe, KS

Family Fun Nights- 1860s Fireworks- Thursday, July 6. Grounds open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Overland Park, KS

Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular- Tuesday, July 4. Food truck open and concerts begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Parkville, MO

Parkville 4th of July Celebration 2023- Tuesday, July 4. Events begins at 10 a.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Raymore, MO

2023 Spirit of America Celebration- Friday, June 30. Event begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks just after dusk, around 9:15 p.m.

If you would like your fireworks display shared online at KCTV5.com, please email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com.

