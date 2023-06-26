Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leave it to the pros: everywhere you can enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July

With fireworks displays happening in nearly every city, there will be no shortage of free...
With fireworks displays happening in nearly every city, there will be no shortage of free entertainment this Fourth of July(WILX)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking to leave the pyrotechnic legwork up to your city officials, you’ve come to the right place. See below for a list of Fourth of July events and fireworks displays organized by city. More information on each event is available through the links provided. Have a fun and safe Fourth!

Belton, MO

Blue Springs, MO

Gladstone, MO

Independence, MO

Kansas City, MO

Kearney, MO

Lee’s Summit, MO

  • Legacy Blast- Monday, July 3. Legacy Park gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Liberty, MO

  • Liberty Fest- Monday, July 3. Event opens at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Olathe, KS

Overland Park, KS

Parkville, MO

Raymore, MO

If you would like your fireworks display shared online at KCTV5.com, please email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
One in custody after mass shooting in KCMO leaves 3 dead, others wounded
Class action lawsuit filed over Jackson County assessments
Authorities investigating ‘swatting’ call in Jackson County
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
One dead, suspect in custody at Lathrop’s Spring Lake Beach
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole
Driver killed after speeding into another car, tree and pole

Latest News

Community honors late activist by working to fulfill a project left unfinished
Community honors loved one lost while raising funds for no-kill animal shelter
Community honors loved one lost while raising funds for no-kill animal shelter
Community honors loved one lost while raising funds for no-kill animal shelter
A local bar is planning a July Fourth celebration as a way of reaching back out to the...
KCK bar owner plans community event after being wounded in shooting