Leave it to the pros: everywhere you can enjoy fireworks displays this Fourth of July
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking to leave the pyrotechnic legwork up to your city officials, you’ve come to the right place. See below for a list of Fourth of July events and fireworks displays organized by city. More information on each event is available through the links provided. Have a fun and safe Fourth!
Belton, MO
- 4th of July on Main- Friday, June 30. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Blue Springs, MO
- Red, White, and Blue Springs- Saturday, July 1. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Gladstone, MO
- City of Gladstone Independence Day Celebration- Tuesday, July 4. Event begins at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Independence, MO
- Independence Day Celebration- Saturday, July 1. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Kansas City, MO
- Stars and Stripes Picnic- Tuesday, July 4. Museum and Memorial grounds open at 3 p.m. with fireworks at 9:40 p.m.
- World’s of Fun 4th of July Celebration- Tuesday, July 4.
Kearney, MO
- Kearney Fireworks Celebration- Monday, July 3. Event begins at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Lee’s Summit, MO
- Legacy Blast- Monday, July 3. Legacy Park gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Liberty, MO
- Liberty Fest- Monday, July 3. Event opens at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Olathe, KS
- Family Fun Nights- 1860s Fireworks- Thursday, July 6. Grounds open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Overland Park, KS
- Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular- Tuesday, July 4. Food truck open and concerts begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks at 10 p.m.
Parkville, MO
- Parkville 4th of July Celebration 2023- Tuesday, July 4. Events begins at 10 a.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Raymore, MO
- 2023 Spirit of America Celebration- Friday, June 30. Event begins at 7 p.m. with fireworks just after dusk, around 9:15 p.m.
If you would like your fireworks display shared online at KCTV5.com, please email us at newsdesk@kctv5.com.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.